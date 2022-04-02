The Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination on Monday

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oscars Incident Sheds New Light on Alopecia06:19
Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis05:15
California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people08:59
Yvette Nicole Brown: "...Men don't get to express how they feel, so it comes out as aggression"04:49
The Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination on Monday10:26
Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards05:53
An exclusive interview with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams11:06
Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest to May 1908:02
ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing08:11
U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine05:36
Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa04:58
Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine07:05
Rep. Gregory Meeks: "We need to give Ukraine everything that they need"07:51
WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression07:36
Coping with the growing nuclear threat06:04
State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"11:35
Is Ukraine Crisis Overshadowing Domestic Agenda?08:03
"They are trapped there," Africans and Indians report racism and hostility while trying to flee conflict in Ukraine07:21
Russia poses a national security threat to the U.S.08:02
NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'07:25
The Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination on Monday10:26
Despite Republicans vowing to oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination, she may still become the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court.April 2, 2022
Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards05:53