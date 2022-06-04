IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 20th Anniversary of "The Wire"

    08:04

  • The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

    04:59

  • A century after (white) women gained the right to vote, there's still work to do

    11:11

  • Democrats renew push to end racist sentencing

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    The Republican plot to overturn the next election

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40

  • Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

    06:49

  • A Look Ahead to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Election

    06:01

  • President Biden signs police reform executive order

    07:00

  • Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat

    03:43

  • Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

    06:16

  • Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 42

    06:25

  • Health officials warn of surge in Covid cases

    04:41

  • Oklahoma passed what could be the nation's strictest abortion ban

    06:30

  • As public Jan. 6th hearings draw closer, new revelations continue to be revealed

    08:46

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket gunman a ‘coward’

    01:41

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect a ‘coward’

    01:41

  • Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20

Cross Connection

The Republican plot to overturn the next election

10:49

Bombshell new reporting from Politico reveals just how deep the GOP plot to challenge the next election goes. Elie Mystal, Rosa Brooks and Nick Penniman join Tiffany Cross to explain the strategy and what Democrats can do to fight back.June 4, 2022

  • 20th Anniversary of "The Wire"

    08:04

  • The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

    04:59

  • A century after (white) women gained the right to vote, there's still work to do

    11:11

  • Democrats renew push to end racist sentencing

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    The Republican plot to overturn the next election

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All