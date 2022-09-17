IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • After 7 weeks, Jackson, MS finally has clean water back in their pipes

    08:20

  • Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?

    09:41

  • What's the future of work in the United States?

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals judge's decision to delay criminal investigation

    09:25

  • The changing face of news media

    06:23

  • David A. Arnold releases his second stand-up comedy special on Netflix

    02:13

  • How do civil wars start?

    05:13

  • President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time speech warning about the potential collapse of democracy

    03:40

  • Jackson water crisis enters 6th day with no solution in sight

    04:42

  • NASA cancels second attempt at launching Artemis rocket

    01:47

  • Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"

    05:24

  • NYC, D.C. Plead for Federal aid as Red State Governors Bus in Thousands of Migrants

    04:50

  • Viral video of violent arrest puts spotlight on police misconduct

    04:01

  • Abortion Access in America Shrinks as Trigger Laws come into Effect

    04:31

  • Biden's federal student debt cancellation plan is better than you think

    03:08

  • Documentary "Jeen-Yuhs" follows Kanye West's journey to fame

    08:50

  • Experts warn TikTok rife with election misinformation

    06:17

  • States across the U.S. face teacher shortage

    06:22

  • As Investigations into Trump Heat Up, He Deflects By Encouraging MAGA Mob

    08:00

Cross Connection

The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

06:05

Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced legislation for a federal ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Michelle Colón and Amy Hagstrom Miller about the potentially devastating consequences of a national ban on abortions.Sept. 17, 2022

  • After 7 weeks, Jackson, MS finally has clean water back in their pipes

    08:20

  • Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?

    09:41

  • What's the future of work in the United States?

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals judge's decision to delay criminal investigation

    09:25

  • The changing face of news media

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All