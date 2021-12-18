IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    07:42

  • LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

    13:24

  • Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics

    08:00

  • Remembering Virgil Abloh

    05:41

  • Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color

    07:09

  • New York City opens the nation's first overdose prevention center

    04:23

  • Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

    04:21

  • The Right's systematic takedown of democracy

    06:46

  • World Aids Day is December 1

    05:03

  • Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis

    04:33

  • Howard University Students Struck Deal with Administration Over Horrific Living Conditions in Dorms

    06:07

  • Growing concern over new COVID variant as U.S. restricts travel from Southern Africa

    06:19

  • GOP ramps up efforts to distract voters as midterms draw near

    10:28

  • 2 men convicted of murdering Malcolm X are exonerated

    04:49

  • Sherrilyn Ifill and the Fight for Racial Justice

    09:53

  • The growing Asian American electorate is finding its power

    07:30

  • First Black woman Vice President faces rumors of "disarray" despite numerous successes

    07:36

  • The Thanksgiving history you've never heard

    02:48

Cross Connection

The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

09:02

"Voters put people in power because they expected those people would protect them," says LaTosha Brown as she and Tiffany Cross discuss the Democrats renewed drive to secure voting rights and whether they are too late. Produced by Tyler Lowell.Dec. 18, 2021

  • Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    07:42

  • LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

    13:24

  • Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics

    08:00

  • Remembering Virgil Abloh

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All