The importance of estate planning for Black Americans
There has been an uptick in estate planning since the start of the pandemic. However, Black Americans are less likely to have their estate planning documents in order compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Estate Attorney Portia Woods joins Tiffany Cross to discuss why estate planning is important -- and how it could help close the wealth gap.Jan. 29, 2022
