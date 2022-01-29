IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44
    The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

    06:57
    Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

    05:33

  • The Future of Police Reform

    06:06

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

    04:46

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

    07:27

  • Grading Biden's first year: Did he deliver for Black voters?

    10:09

  • Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem

    06:02

  • Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

    08:08

  • Less Americans are saying "I Do"

    06:36

  • Eviction crisis looms as covid surges

    07:26

  • Democrats gear up to bring voting rights bills to the floor this week

    11:10

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

    05:27

  • The trauma of family separation

    06:20

  • Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

    08:16

  • I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

    06:42

  • New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

    06:35

Cross Connection

The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

06:57

There has been an uptick in estate planning since the start of the pandemic. However, Black Americans are less likely to have their estate planning documents in order compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Estate Attorney Portia Woods joins Tiffany Cross to discuss why estate planning is important -- and how it could help close the wealth gap.Jan. 29, 2022

