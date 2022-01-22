The Future of Police Reform

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Opening statements are expected to begin next week in the federal case against three Minneapolis ex-police officers charged in George Floyd's death. Plus, President Biden is planning to sign executive action on police reform as soon as this month after the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act stalled in the Senate.Jan. 22, 2022

