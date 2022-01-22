Opening statements are expected to begin next week in the federal case against three Minneapolis ex-police officers charged in George Floyd's death. Plus, President Biden is planning to sign executive action on police reform as soon as this month after the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act stalled in the Senate.Jan. 22, 2022
The Future of Police Reform
