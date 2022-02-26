The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
Russian state media is running soundbites from Trump, Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson, all of whom lavished praise on Putin this week. Meanwhile, sitting Members of Congress are headliners at a white nationalist conference. The danger of American politicians' embrace of Putin comes during a critical midterm year.Feb. 26, 2022
