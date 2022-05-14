IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20

  • Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.

    07:05

  • House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years

    05:33

  • Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination

    08:19

  • Highlights and headlines in sports

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seek justice in what could be their last chance

    07:04

  • Are white women the key to midterms after abortion opinion leak?

    10:19

  • U.S. officials say WNBA star Brittney Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

    06:20

  • Looking ahead to November's make-or-break midterms

    08:19

  • Minority women would be the most affected if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    09:45

  • Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

    05:52

  • 30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?

    06:34

  • New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery

    05:29

  • The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk

    04:15

  • What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

    06:48

  • The GOP Messed Around and Found Out

    08:40

  • Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48

  • How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

Cross Connection

The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

05:15

The Department of Interior launched an investigation on the Indian boarding school system. The investigation is still on-going, but so far they've documented more than 500 deaths of Indigenous children.May 14, 2022

  • Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20

  • Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.

    07:05

  • House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years

    05:33

  • Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination

    08:19

  • Highlights and headlines in sports

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

    05:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All