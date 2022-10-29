The beauty and complexity of Black women's hair

One of the best things about the crowning glory of Black women is the versatility of our hair. We can straighten it, lock it, twist it, curl it, weave it, shave it, braid it. Whatever we want. But there’s also trauma and stress that comes along with our tresses. The man who gave forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama some of her most iconic hairstyles joins Tiffany Cross to discuss his new book.Oct. 29, 2022