IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?

    06:34

  • New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery

    05:29

  • The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk

    04:15

  • What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

    06:48

  • The GOP Messed Around and Found Out

    08:40

  • Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48

  • How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

  • DOJ: Systemic failures at Mississippi prison include solitary confinement & enforced segregation

    05:54

  • Elie Mystal on Kevin McCarthy recordings: "Lying liars lie."

    10:17

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

  • What the Midterms Could Mean for 2024

    07:44

  • 'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations

    08:03

  • Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting

    08:14

  • Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer

    08:17

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38

  • New analysis shows Black women targeted disproportionately for eviction

    06:56

  • Alabama once again becomes the battleground of the civil rights movement

    07:51

Cross Connection

Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

05:52

Two years ago, Virginia's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its admission system with the goal of improving student diversity. Now, some parents are saying the changes discriminate against their kids. Sharad Goel and Ivory Toldson join Tiffany Cross to discuss what the move could mean for Harvard's affirmative action case coming before the Court this fall.April 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?

    06:34

  • New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery

    05:29

  • The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk

    04:15

  • What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

    06:48

  • The GOP Messed Around and Found Out

    08:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All