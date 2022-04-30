Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

- Now Playing
Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes05:52
30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?06:34
New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery05:29
The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk04:15
What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?06:48
The GOP Messed Around and Found Out08:40
Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir06:48
How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting05:03
Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 202206:06
DOJ: Systemic failures at Mississippi prison include solitary confinement & enforced segregation05:54
Elie Mystal on Kevin McCarthy recordings: "Lying liars lie."10:17
VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis03:33
What the Midterms Could Mean for 202407:44
'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations08:03
Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting08:14
Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer08:17
Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario04:46
An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down06:38
New analysis shows Black women targeted disproportionately for eviction06:56
Alabama once again becomes the battleground of the civil rights movement07:51
