IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

    04:26

  • Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

    07:02

  • Illinois is Routinely Housing Wards Of State In Juvenile Jail

    06:16

  • New summit encourages youth to vote

    05:27

  • The Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff: Rep. Karen Bass vs. billionaire Rick Caruso

    05:23

  • 20th Anniversary of "The Wire"

    08:04

  • The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

    04:59

  • A century after (white) women gained the right to vote, there's still work to do

    11:11

  • Democrats renew push to end racist sentencing

    04:27

  • The Republican plot to overturn the next election

    10:49

  • Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40

  • Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

    06:49

  • A Look Ahead to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Election

    06:01

  • President Biden signs police reform executive order

    07:00

  • Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat

    03:43

  • Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

    06:16

  • Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 42

    06:25

Cross Connection

Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

08:14

Dancers at the topless bar Star Garden plan to join the union Strippers United, which would make them the first strip club in America to unionize in over 20 years. Star Garden dancers have been on strike for over two months fighting for employee labor rights.June 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

    04:26

  • Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

    07:02

  • Illinois is Routinely Housing Wards Of State In Juvenile Jail

    06:16

  • New summit encourages youth to vote

    05:27

  • The Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff: Rep. Karen Bass vs. billionaire Rick Caruso

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All