State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"
U.S. and NATO face growing pressure from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone. President Vladmir Putin says Russia will consider any country that imposes a no-fly zone is an attack on Russia. Now, the U.S. State Department has put out a travel warning saying all U.S. citizens should leave Russia immediately.March 5, 2022
