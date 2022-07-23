IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cross Connection

Sesame Place under fire after performer appears to snub two Black girls at theme park

07:21

The family of two young Black girls release a new video that they say shows the performer 'Rosita' dismissing the girls before greeting other kids right next to them at Sesame Place theme park.July 23, 2022

