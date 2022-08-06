IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Senate passes bipartisan funding bill for small police departments

05:59

A $250 million grant bill for small police departments passed the Senate with unanimous consent this week, with 11 Democratic Senators signing on to co-sponsor. Plus, the Department of Justice levied charges against the officers involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Professor Phillip Atiba Goff stops by the Cross Connection to discuss.Aug. 6, 2022

