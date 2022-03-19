IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing

    08:11

  • U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine

    05:36

  • Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa

    04:58

  • Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine

    07:05

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks: "We need to give Ukraine everything that they need"

    07:51

  • WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression

    07:36

  • Coping with the growing nuclear threat

    06:04

  • State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"

    11:35

  • Is Ukraine Crisis Overshadowing Domestic Agenda?

    08:03

  • "They are trapped there," Africans and Indians report racism and hostility while trying to flee conflict in Ukraine

    07:21

  • Russia poses a national security threat to the U.S.

    08:02

  • NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

    07:25

  • The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    07:16

  • The ten year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death

    02:31

  • President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee

    06:50

  • Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders

    05:55

  • Why Americans Should Care about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

    07:38

  • NATO deploys response force for first time

    01:58

  • New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men

    07:55

  • First woman possibly cured of HIV

    04:27

Cross Connection

Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest to May 19

08:02

According to Russian state-run media, a Russian court extended the detention of WNBA player Brittney Griner until May. She's been under Russian custody since mid-February on drug charges. Now activists say it's all because the WNBA doesn't pay its players fairly.March 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing

    08:11

  • U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine

    05:36

  • Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa

    04:58

  • Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine

    07:05

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks: "We need to give Ukraine everything that they need"

    07:51

  • WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression

    07:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All