Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest to May 19
08:02
Share this -
copied
According to Russian state-run media, a Russian court extended the detention of WNBA player Brittney Griner until May. She's been under Russian custody since mid-February on drug charges. Now activists say it's all because the WNBA doesn't pay its players fairly.March 19, 2022
UP NEXT
ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing
08:11
U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine
05:36
Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa
04:58
Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine
07:05
Rep. Gregory Meeks: "We need to give Ukraine everything that they need"
07:51
WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression