Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

Can rap lyrics in a song be used against an artist? That’s just one of the questions centering rapper Young Thug and dozens of associates of his label. They were arrested in Atlanta as part of a 56-count indictment for allegedly violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations - better known as the RICO act. Prosecutors have used Young Thug's lyrics to argue that he should be held without bond until his trial.June 11, 2022