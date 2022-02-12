IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45

  • Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43

  • Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

  • 2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide

    08:13

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

  • ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating

    05:25

  • Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up

    05:47

  • Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

    05:16

  • Democracy in Danger

    11:15

  • New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned

    08:42

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44

  • The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

    06:57

  • Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

    05:33

  • The Future of Police Reform

    06:06

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

    04:46

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

    07:27

Cross Connection

Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

05:33

More than 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival to watch iconic musicians like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and more perform at the 1969 summer concert series. Questlove transports us back to that eventful summer in his Oscar-nominated documentary, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”Feb. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45

  • Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43

  • Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

  • 2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide

    08:13

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All