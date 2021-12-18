IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Are Democrats losing the Latino vote?

  • Rising COVID cases take a toll on professional sports

    Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

  • The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

  • Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

  • Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics

  • Remembering Virgil Abloh

  • Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color

  • New York City opens the nation's first overdose prevention center

  • Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • The Right's systematic takedown of democracy

  • World Aids Day is December 1

  • Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis

  • Howard University Students Struck Deal with Administration Over Horrific Living Conditions in Dorms

  • Growing concern over new COVID variant as U.S. restricts travel from Southern Africa

  • GOP ramps up efforts to distract voters as midterms draw near

  • 2 men convicted of murdering Malcolm X are exonerated

  • Sherrilyn Ifill and the Fight for Racial Justice

  • The growing Asian American electorate is finding its power

Cross Connection

Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

The D.C. Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit this week against two right-wing extremist groups for their part in the violence of the January 6th insurrection. Meanwhile, right-wing extremist groups turn their attention to school board meetings and local town halls.Dec. 18, 2021

