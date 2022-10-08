IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

06:11

Biden announced this week he will use executive action to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Max Markham, Vice President of Policy and Community Engagement at the Center for Policing Equity stops by 'The Cross Connection' with Tiffany Cross to discuss how this will directly impact the lives of affected Americans and what it means for drug policy reform in the future. Tiffany and Max also break down the new 2021 Race and Wrongful Convictions Report from the National Registry of Exonerations.Oct. 8, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

