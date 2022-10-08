President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

Biden announced this week he will use executive action to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Max Markham, Vice President of Policy and Community Engagement at the Center for Policing Equity stops by 'The Cross Connection' with Tiffany Cross to discuss how this will directly impact the lives of affected Americans and what it means for drug policy reform in the future. Tiffany and Max also break down the new 2021 Race and Wrongful Convictions Report from the National Registry of Exonerations.Oct. 8, 2022