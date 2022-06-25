IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Pleas to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from a Russian prison grow desperate

05:20

From NBA superstar Brittney Griner's ongoing detention in Russia to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testifying on Capitol Hill, it's been a big week in sports. Tiffany Cross and ESPN commentator Howard Bryant break it down.June 25, 2022

