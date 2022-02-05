Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University and MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance join Tiffany Cross to discuss the latest on a string of bomb threats against HBCUs. The FBI says the threats appear to be racially motivated and have identified six "tech savvy" juveniles as persons of interest. But what does that mean for the ongoing safety of HBCU campuses and the concerning spread of hate among young people?Feb. 5, 2022