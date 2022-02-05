IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

  • ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating

    05:25

  • Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up

    05:47
    Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

    05:16
    Democracy in Danger

    11:15

  • New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned

    08:42

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44

  • The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

    06:57

  • Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

    05:33

  • The Future of Police Reform

    06:06

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

    04:46

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

    07:27

  • Grading Biden's first year: Did he deliver for Black voters?

    10:09

  • Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem

    06:02

  • Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

    08:08

  • Less Americans are saying "I Do"

    06:36

  • Eviction crisis looms as covid surges

    07:26

Cross Connection

Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

05:16

Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University and MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance join Tiffany Cross to discuss the latest on a string of bomb threats against HBCUs. The FBI says the threats appear to be racially motivated and have identified six "tech savvy" juveniles as persons of interest. But what does that mean for the ongoing safety of HBCU campuses and the concerning spread of hate among young people?Feb. 5, 2022

