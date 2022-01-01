IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

Cross Connection

Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

06:19

Despite a COVID surge happening across the country, the college football Rose Bowl will still take place on New Year's Day, while the NBA and NFL try to keep the All Star Game and Super Bowl alive. Sports writer Howard Bryant weighs in on how Covid could affect not only who plays -- but who wins.Jan. 1, 2022

    Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

