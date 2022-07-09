IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

    12:06

  • Gen Z eligible to run for Congress for the first time

    06:00

  • Black farmers face delays in pandemic debt-relief as prices soar

    09:16
    NFL partners with Ice Cube for economic equity initiative

    05:51
    NBA Legend Grant Hill pens new autobiography

    08:29

  • The first Black female District Attorney of Fulton County is going after Trump and his allies

    08:54

  • Families urge the U.S. to bring detained Americans in Russia back home

    05:50

  • How humans are driving elephants from their land

    05:47

  • Can young people save our Democracy?

    07:00

  • Migrants suffer through dangerous journeys while crossing the U.S. Border

    05:50

  • Holiday Flight Cancellations, Delays Cause Chaos At Airlines

    05:17

  • Is Travel Reimbursement for Abortions the New Corporate Perk?

    04:08

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, setting reproductive rights back 50 years

    07:47

  • Pleas to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from a Russian prison grow desperate

    05:20

  • SCOTUS Rules Police Officers Can't be sued for Miranda Warning Violation

    05:51

  • Jan. 6 hearings reveal Trump's attempt to corrupt democracy

    07:22

  • Mystal: "The horror of this decision doesn't stop"

    07:29

  • Jan. 6 Committee reveals Mike Pence hid in a parking garage during insurrection

    08:51

  • Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

    06:56

  • Celebrating all dads Father's Day 2022

    06:02

Cross Connection

NFL partners with Ice Cube for economic equity initiative

05:51

The NFL and Ice Cube's "Contract With Black America Institute" are teaming up to tackle the racial wealth gap by investing in national Black businesses. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall about whether this partnership will address the league's diversity problem.July 9, 2022

