New York City opens the nation's first overdose prevention center
04:23
Share this -
copied
More than 2000 New Yorkers died from overdose in 2020. Now, the city is the first in the country to open supervised injection site where addicts can safely use, in the hopes of reducing the risk of overdose.Dec. 5, 2021
Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics
08:00
Remembering Virgil Abloh
05:41
Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color
07:09
New York City opens the nation's first overdose prevention center
04:23
Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade