New Year, New Me? Not So Fast Baby, It's Covid Outside
06:01
Dr. Farhan Bhatti tells Tiffany Cross and Jason Johnson, "What we're afraid of is that by the end of January, our hospitals are going to be overrun with new cases" as Covid continues to surge throughout the nation and millions of Americans partied to welcome the New Year.Jan. 1, 2022
