New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned
08:42
Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, and Tracey Mercier, an elementary school teacher in Virginia, join Tiffany Cross to discuss what teachers are facing in the classroom and why so many educators are burned out and want to leave.Feb. 5, 2022
