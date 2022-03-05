NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

California Rep. Ted Lieu and MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance join Tiffany Cross to discuss what enforcing a "no fly zone" over Ukrainian airspace would actually mean and how the possibility of direct engagement with Russian soldiers could have disastrous escalating consequences.March 5, 2022
