IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"

    11:35

  • Is Ukraine Crisis Overshadowing Domestic Agenda?

    08:03

  • "They are trapped there," Africans and Indians report racism and hostility while trying to flee conflict in Ukraine

    07:21

  • Russia poses a national security threat to the U.S.

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    07:16

  • The ten year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death

    02:31

  • President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee

    06:50

  • Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders

    05:55

  • Why Americans Should Care about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

    07:38

  • NATO deploys response force for first time

    01:58

  • New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men

    07:55

  • First woman possibly cured of HIV

    04:27

  • Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes

    07:29

  • V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munich

    13:01

  • Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse

    07:38

  • Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33

  • Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45

  • Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43

  • Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

Cross Connection

NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

07:25

California Rep. Ted Lieu and MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance join Tiffany Cross to discuss what enforcing a "no fly zone" over Ukrainian airspace would actually mean and how the possibility of direct engagement with Russian soldiers could have disastrous escalating consequences.March 5, 2022

  • State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"

    11:35

  • Is Ukraine Crisis Overshadowing Domestic Agenda?

    08:03

  • "They are trapped there," Africans and Indians report racism and hostility while trying to flee conflict in Ukraine

    07:21

  • Russia poses a national security threat to the U.S.

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All