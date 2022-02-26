NATO is activating a response force for the first time ever after fighting in Kyiv has intensified as Russian forces continue their push capture the capital city. NBC's Josh Lederman reports. Feb. 26, 2022
Now Playing
NATO deploys response force for first time
01:58
UP NEXT
New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men
07:55
First woman possibly cured of HIV
04:27
Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes
07:29
V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munich
13:01
Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse