Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine
07:05
Failed ceasefire orders and evacuations caused hundreds of international students to be trapped in Sumy, Ukraine. Thankfully, many have now safely escaped. Tiffany Cross spoke with two medical students about their different experiences while fleeing from Ukraine.March 12, 2022
