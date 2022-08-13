IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mar-a-lago search was reportedly to find classified nuclear documents

    07:32
Cross Connection

Mar-a-lago search was reportedly to find classified nuclear documents

07:32

The Washington Post is reporting that the FBI was looking for missing documents related to nuclear weapons. That's according to people familiar with the investigation. If true, why would the former President keep those documents and what was he planning to do with them?Aug. 13, 2022

    Mar-a-lago search was reportedly to find classified nuclear documents

    07:32
