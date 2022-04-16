IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

  • What the Midterms Could Mean for 2024

    07:44

  • 'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations

    08:03

  • Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    New analysis shows Black women targeted disproportionately for eviction

    06:56

  • Alabama once again becomes the battleground of the civil rights movement

    07:51

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Supreme Court Confirmation

    04:09

  • Asian Americans' Influence on pop culture

    06:11

  • Thousands of Ukrainians refugees arrive at U.S.-Mexico border

    08:29

  • Oscars Incident Sheds New Light on Alopecia

    06:19

  • Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis

    05:15

  • California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people

    08:59

  • Yvette Nicole Brown: "...Men don't get to express how they feel, so it comes out as aggression"

    04:49

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination on Monday

    10:26

  • Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards

    05:53

  • An exclusive interview with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

    11:06

  • Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest to May 19

    08:02

  • ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing

    08:11

  • U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine

    05:36

Cross Connection

Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer

08:17

Protests erupt in Grand Rapids, Michigan after videos were released of an officer shooting 26 year old Patrick Lyoya in the head. Tiffany Cross discusses yet another killing of an unarmed Black man, all over a minor traffic stop.April 16, 2022

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

  • What the Midterms Could Mean for 2024

    07:44

  • 'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations

    08:03

  • Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    New analysis shows Black women targeted disproportionately for eviction

    06:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All