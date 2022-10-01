IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26

  • No pets left behind

    06:50

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

    03:41

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

    02:15

  • Puerto Rico Struggles to Recover After Fiona Wiped Out Power and Water

    03:14

  • Justice Department Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in Custody

    05:14

  • Breaking the stigma around Black men and mental health

    04:15

  • Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended ahead of season

    04:19

  • After 7 weeks, Jackson, MS finally has clean water back in their pipes

    08:20

  • Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?

    09:41

  • What's the future of work in the United States?

    06:28

  • The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

    06:05

  • DOJ appeals judge's decision to delay criminal investigation

    09:25

  • The changing face of news media

    06:23

  • David A. Arnold releases his second stand-up comedy special on Netflix

    02:13

  • How do civil wars start?

    05:13

  • President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time speech warning about the potential collapse of democracy

    03:40

  • Jackson water crisis enters 6th day with no solution in sight

    04:42

Cross Connection

Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

04:02

Florida is in its third day of recovery after Ian barreled through the state as a record category 4 hurricane. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with the CEO of Feeding South Florida, Paco Veléz, about his organization's effort to provide meals and clean water to those affected.Oct. 1, 2022

  • Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26

  • No pets left behind

    06:50

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

    03:41

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

    02:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All