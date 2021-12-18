LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights
08:31
Share this -
copied
"Voters put people in power because they expected those people would protect them," says LaTosha Brown as she and Tiffany Cross discuss the Democrats renewed drive to secure voting rights and whether they are too late.Dec. 18, 2021
Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level
07:42
Now Playing
LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights
08:31
UP NEXT
The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal
09:02
Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year