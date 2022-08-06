IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Victims who speak out against sexual abuse routinely face backlash

  Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gets 6 game suspension for sexual misconduct

  Senate passes bipartisan funding bill for small police departments

    Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre survivors can move forward with lawsuit

    Monkeypox, what it is, who it affects and what you can do to protect yourself

  Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

  Report: Ex-Trump staffer could be new conservative voice on "The View"

  Blinken 'pressed' Kremlin to accept proposal that could bring Griner, Whelan home

  DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

  101 days until the 2022 midterm elections

  Sesame Place under fire after performer appears to snub two Black girls at theme park

  Black Church leaders in Georgia unveil new initiative to boost voter turnout

  Trump looks towards a 2024 presidential bid as risk of criminal charges mounts

  Bipartisan victory for marriage equality on Capitol Hill

  House passes bill protecting contraception access, but Democrats still have uphill battle

  WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

  Emmy-Nominated Abbott Elementary Takes Us Back to School

  Malcolm Nance details experience in Ukraine and global extremism

  A D.C. branch of Courtwatch is ready to point out injustices in the D.C. courts

  The controversy of legacy-based admissions in higher education

Cross Connection

Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre survivors can move forward with lawsuit

Over 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, a judge ruled that the three remaining survivors could sue for reparations in court. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons about what this means for the future of accountability in Tulsa.Aug. 6, 2022

