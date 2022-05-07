IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seek justice in what could be their last chance

    07:04

  • Are white women the key to midterms after abortion opinion leak?

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Jill Biden focused on 'mental health needs' during visit to Romanian schools hosting refugees

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. officials say WNBA star Brittney Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

    06:20

  • Looking ahead to November's make-or-break midterms

    08:19

  • Minority women would be the most affected if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    09:45

  • Supreme Court declines to block elite public school's admission changes

    05:52

  • 30 Years After the Unrest Following the Rodney King Verdict, Have We Progressed?

    06:34

  • New report shows Black American men left behind in post-COVID economic recovery

    05:29

  • The State of Black Twitter Under Elon Musk

    04:15

  • What's Democrats' 2022 Midterm Strategy?

    06:48

  • The GOP Messed Around and Found Out

    08:40

  • Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48

  • How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

  • DOJ: Systemic failures at Mississippi prison include solitary confinement & enforced segregation

    05:54

  • Elie Mystal on Kevin McCarthy recordings: "Lying liars lie."

    10:17

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

  • What the Midterms Could Mean for 2024

    07:44

  • 'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations

    08:03

Cross Connection

Jill Biden focused on 'mental health needs' during visit to Romanian schools hosting refugees

00:36

First lady Jill Biden visited a school in Romania where Ukrainian refugee students were enrolled. She said she is "focusing on the mental health needs of the kids, not only through the pandemic but now through the war." May 7, 2022

  • Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seek justice in what could be their last chance

    07:04

  • Are white women the key to midterms after abortion opinion leak?

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Jill Biden focused on 'mental health needs' during visit to Romanian schools hosting refugees

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. officials say WNBA star Brittney Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

    06:20

  • Looking ahead to November's make-or-break midterms

    08:19

  • Minority women would be the most affected if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    09:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All