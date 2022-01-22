It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?
Saturday Jan. 22 marks 49 years of Roe v. Wade protecting a woman's right to choose, but this might also be the *last* anniversary, as we await the Supreme Court's decision on a Mississippi case that could lead to the end of legal abortions in many states.Jan. 22, 2022
It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?
