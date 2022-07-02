IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Is Travel Reimbursement for Abortions the New Corporate Perk?

04:08

As the country begins to grapple with the realities of Roe v. Wade being overturned, many companies seem to be stepping up to help their employees - after donating to lawmakers who backed abortion laws. Sacha Thompson joins Tiffany Cross to discuss the realities of women utilizing these new corporate "perks"July 2, 2022

