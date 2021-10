On October 2, 1971, "Soul Train" was nationally syndicated. The music-dance TV show--created and hosted by the legendary producer Don Cornelius--gave America a direct window into the magic of Black culture. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and choreographer Jody Watley joins Tiffany Cross to talk her time on the show as a young woman, and the career she's built in the years since.Oct. 2, 2021