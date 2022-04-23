IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

  • DOJ: Systemic failures at Mississippi prison include solitary confinement & enforced segregation

    05:54

  • Elie Mystal on Kevin McCarthy recordings: "Lying liars lie."

    10:17

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

  • What the Midterms Could Mean for 2024

    07:44

  • 'Atlanta' episode highlights debate over reparations

    08:03

  • Gun Regulation in Wake of Brooklyn Shooting

    08:14

  • Lyoya family pleads for justice after video released of Patrick Lyoya shot by Grand Rapids, Mich., officer

    08:17

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38

  • New analysis shows Black women targeted disproportionately for eviction

    06:56

  • Alabama once again becomes the battleground of the civil rights movement

    07:51

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Supreme Court Confirmation

    04:09

  • Asian Americans' Influence on pop culture

    06:11

  • Thousands of Ukrainians refugees arrive at U.S.-Mexico border

    08:29

  • Oscars Incident Sheds New Light on Alopecia

    06:19

  • Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis

    05:15

  • California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people

    08:59

Cross Connection

Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

06:48

Author and former Vibe and Billboard editor Danyel Smith highlights the genius and cultural impact of iconic Black women in pop in her new book, Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Iconic Black female artists 'Shine Bright' in new memoir

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    How to deal with return to work anxiety and the rising cost of commuting

    05:03

  • Young Latinos’ Online and TV Habits May Offer Political Clues for 2022

    06:06

  • DOJ: Systemic failures at Mississippi prison include solitary confinement & enforced segregation

    05:54

  • Elie Mystal on Kevin McCarthy recordings: "Lying liars lie."

    10:17

  • VP Harris holds first-ever cabinet meeting on the Black maternal health crisis

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All