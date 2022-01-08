I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships
06:42
Share this -
copied
Imani Perry and Nancy Wang Yuen discuss how interracial relationships expand our cultural understanding of each other and better society in a country where people of color will soon be in the majority.Jan. 8, 2022
Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book
05:27
The trauma of family separation
06:20
Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday
08:16
Now Playing
I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships
06:42
UP NEXT
New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids