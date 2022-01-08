IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

    05:27

  • The trauma of family separation

    06:20

  • Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

    08:16
    I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

    06:42
    New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

    06:35

  • Looking ahead to the future of American Democracy

    07:28

  • A New Year's Midterms Preview

    08:20

  • How To Relieve New Year’s Hangovers – And Prevent Them In The First Place

    03:13

  • Omicron variant shakes up the sports world

    06:19

  • Congressional Democrats and Trump to have dueling Jan. 6 events commemorating Capitol attack

    07:49

  • Democrats race to pass Biden's agenda before midterm mania consumes D.C.

    09:39

  • New Year, New Me? Not So Fast Baby, It's Covid Outside

    06:01

  • Are Democrats losing the Latino vote?

    07:14

  • Rising COVID cases take a toll on professional sports

    06:53

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20

  • Proud Boys and right-wing extremists turn to the local level

    07:42

  • LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights 

    08:31

  • The legal lowdown with Elie Mystal

    09:02

  • Legislative hopes for voting rights and BBB dashed after Senate adjourns until new year

    13:24

  • Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics

    08:00

Cross Connection

I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

06:42

Imani Perry and Nancy Wang Yuen discuss how interracial relationships expand our cultural understanding of each other and better society in a country where people of color will soon be in the majority.Jan. 8, 2022

