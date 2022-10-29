IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

Cross Connection

How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

People across America are struggling to keep up with rising costs. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Tax Professor Dorothy Brown about how corporations' profits are soaring despite record-high inflation.Oct. 29, 2022

    How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

