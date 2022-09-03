IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

How do civil wars start?

05:13

According to recent polling, 40% of Americans think the next civil war will likely happen within the decade. Jelani Cobb, Barbara F. Walter and Tiffany Cross discuss the current political landscape and what could push America over the edge.Sept. 3, 2022

