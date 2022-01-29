How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action
Affirmative action-- a favorite boogeyman of the right -- could soon be gone now that the conservative leaning Supreme Court has agreed to take up two major cases challenging race consideration in college admissions. Both cases specifically highlight Asian American students. But a majority of Asian Americans actually support those programs.Jan. 29, 2022
