    Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

Cross Connection

Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

10:17

As midterms close in, Errin Haines and Tia Mitchell join Tiffany Cross to dissect the first and only debate between incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who has claimed, falsely, to have worked for law enforcement agencies.Oct. 15, 2022

