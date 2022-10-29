IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

    02:48

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • The beauty and complexity of Black women's hair

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi Recovering After Vicious Attack with a Hammer

    05:32

  • Just how accurate are polls?

    03:30

  • Will Trump comply with Jan. 6 subpoena?

    05:32

  • George Floyd's family to sue Ye for $250 million

    03:55

  • Video Shows Anger, Confusion Over Florida Voter Fraud Arrests

    03:05

  • Biden hits the campaign trail as midterms approach

    03:54

  • Some Gen Z-ers disengage ahead of midterms

    08:08

  • Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

    10:17

  • Black farmers sue over debt relief program

    09:23

  • Addressing anti-Blackness in Latino communities

    08:56

  • Trevor Noah announces plan to leave "The Daily Show"

    07:15

  • Herschel Walker: "I'm Not Saying She Did or Didn't Have [An Abortion]."

    08:54

  • Aunjanue Ellis Channels Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer in New Short Film

    07:39

  • President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

    06:11

  • First debate kicks off in Wisconsin Senate Race

    06:35

  • Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26

Cross Connection

Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

05:21

Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022

  • How is corporate profiteering driving inflation?

    02:48

  • Pres. Obama Hits the Campaign Trail

    02:53

  • The beauty and complexity of Black women's hair

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi Recovering After Vicious Attack with a Hammer

    05:32

  • Just how accurate are polls?

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All