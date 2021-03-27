Rep. Nikema Williams slams Georgia voter suppression bill telling Gov. Kemp voters mobilized in 2020 ‘are here to stay’

Georgia’s new voter suppression bill is being slammed as ‘Jim Crow’ by President Biden and other leaders. Rep. Nikema Williams discusses Gov. Kemp of Georgia signing this voter suppression bill into state law, related legal actions, and her message to his cohort saying, ‘We are not going to go away quietly... We are here to stay.’ Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, also joins us on what voters can do nationwide to stop voter suppression laws from being passed--and the need for federal voting standards.