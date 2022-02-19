First woman possibly cured of HIV

A New York patient is possibly the first woman and U.S. citizen to be cured of HIV after a novel umbilical cord stem cell transplant. Only two men have been cured of HIV in the past, both from bone marrow transplants. Dr. Marshall Glesby is one of the research members from this study and says this new approach could has the potential to cure more people of racially diverse backgrounds in the future.Feb. 19, 2022
