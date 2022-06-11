IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

    08:14
    DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

    04:26
    Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

    07:02

  • Illinois is Routinely Housing Wards Of State In Juvenile Jail

    06:16

  • New summit encourages youth to vote

    05:27

  • The Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff: Rep. Karen Bass vs. billionaire Rick Caruso

    05:23

  • 20th Anniversary of "The Wire"

    08:04

  • The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

    04:59

  • A century after (white) women gained the right to vote, there's still work to do

    11:11

  • Democrats renew push to end racist sentencing

    04:27

  • The Republican plot to overturn the next election

    10:49

  • Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40

  • Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

    06:49

  • A Look Ahead to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Election

    06:01

  • President Biden signs police reform executive order

    07:00

  • Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat

    03:43

  • Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

    06:16

  • Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 42

    06:25

Cross Connection

DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

04:26

Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers joins Tiffany Cross to discuss the DOJ's sweeping investigation into allegations of excessive force and racial discrimination in the Louisiana State Police.June 11, 2022

