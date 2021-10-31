Descendants of Freedmen Enslaved by Native Americans in 1800s Seek Tribal Citizenship
06:01
Share this -
copied
Descendants of Black people enslaved by Native Americans continue to seek citizenship within their tribes. Many of the Freedmen marched with Native Americans on the Trail of Tears. Congresswoman Maxine Waters is leading the charge in pushing for federal legislation that would penalize tribes for not complying with an1866 treaty which gave full tribal rights to Black Native Americans.Oct. 31, 2021