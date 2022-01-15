Democrats gear up to bring voting rights bills to the floor this week
Derrick Johnson, Cliff Albright and Angela Rye join Tiffany Cross to talk about the path forward for Senate Democrats on voting rights, and how leaders in the civil rights community are reacting to Biden's recent call out of GOP obstruction.Jan. 15, 2022
